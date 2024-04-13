Trump narrowly leads Biden in latest poll as margin slims

Harold Hutchison

The margin between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden is growing more narrow, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released on Saturday.

Trump holds a one-point lead over Biden, drawing 46% support in the poll compared to 45% for the incumbent president, the NYT reported. Biden previously trailed Trump by 5% in a NYT poll released March 2.

Trump’s lead grows to 2% over Biden when Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are included, according to the poll.

Biden saw his support from traditional Democratic voters improve, winning 89% of his 2020 supporters compared to the 83% noted in the March poll, the NYT reported.

We have a new NYT/Siena poll for you this morning:

Trump 46, Biden 45https://t.co/ZrOdh8Cw41 — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) April 13, 2024

Only 25% of those contacted in the poll said the country was on the right track, compared to 64% who told pollsters the country was on the wrong track, according to the NYT. Thirty-eight percent of voters approved of Biden’s job performance, while 34% approved of Biden’s handling of the economy.

Biden also drew high disapproval on several issues, with 64% disapproving of his handling of immigration, 55% disapproving of his handling of law and order and 61% who disapproved of how he has addressed foreign conflicts. Voters gave Trump a 64% approval rating on the economy, 50% approval on immigration, 48% on handling foreign conflicts and 51% on law and order.

Other polls have shown Biden losing support among key groups that fueled his 2020 election win.

Trump currently leads Biden by 0.2% in the RealClearPolitics average of general election polls from March 21 to April 11 for a head-to-head matchup. Trump’s lead grows to 1.8% when Stein, West and Kennedy are included.

The poll consisted of 1,059 registered voters and was conducted April 7 to 11. It has an overall margin of error of 3.7%.

The Trump and Biden campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

