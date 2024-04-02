A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HAIL TO THE CHIEF

Trump posts $175 million bond in civil fraud case

Avoids asset seizure while case on appeal

Published April 2, 2024 at 5:11pm
President Donald J. Trump (Official White House Photo)

(NBC NEWS) – Former President Donald Trump has posted a $175 million bond in the New York civil fraud case, preventing seizure of his assets while the case is on appeal, according to news reports Monday night.

The bond comes after a state appeals court ruled last week that the former president and his co-defendants had 10 days to post the amount, which was reduced from the $464 million judgment that was originally due March 25.

Before last week's ruling, Trump was liable for $454 million, most of the fraud judgment, but the amount he owed had been growing by more than $111,000 daily because of added interest.

