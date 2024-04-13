A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election PoliticsMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH

As Trump predicted, Democrats are already weaponizing pro-life issues

Efforts to portray him and Republicans as extreme pro-life advocates

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 13, 2024 at 3:16pm
President Donald J. Trump disembarks Air Force One at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, to attend an event at the Gastonia Municipal Airport in nearby Gastonia, North Carolina (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

(HEADLINE USA) – Embattled President Joe Biden has wasted no time in leveraging abortion as a partisan point of his sinking campaign strategy, particularly targeting his primary opponent and former President Donald Trump.

According to Politico, the Biden campaign intends to prompt the voices of several women speaking out against the pro-life movement, confirming Trump’s earlier prediction of Democratic tactics leading up to the November general election. As reported by Politico, Biden will mirror the re-election campaign of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, who won a second term by painting Republicans as pro-life radicals.

Biden’s strategy follows Trump’s pledge not to support a national abortion ban. Trump’s rationale hinges on preemptively thwarting Democratic efforts to portray him and Republicans as extreme pro-life advocates.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







