As Trump predicted, Democrats are already weaponizing pro-life issues

(HEADLINE USA) – Embattled President Joe Biden has wasted no time in leveraging abortion as a partisan point of his sinking campaign strategy, particularly targeting his primary opponent and former President Donald Trump.

According to Politico, the Biden campaign intends to prompt the voices of several women speaking out against the pro-life movement, confirming Trump’s earlier prediction of Democratic tactics leading up to the November general election. As reported by Politico, Biden will mirror the re-election campaign of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, who won a second term by painting Republicans as pro-life radicals.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Biden’s strategy follows Trump’s pledge not to support a national abortion ban. Trump’s rationale hinges on preemptively thwarting Democratic efforts to portray him and Republicans as extreme pro-life advocates.

Read the full story ›