Trump and RNC will send 100,000 volunteers to watch polls in election integrity project

Will monitor early all aspects of voting process

By Around the Web
Published April 20, 2024 at 4:40pm

(JUST THE NEWS) – The Republican National Committee (RNC) and former President Donald Trump unveiled a large election integrity project on Friday, that will send more than 100,000 people to watch the polls in swing states this November.

The operation comes after Trump and his allies alleged the 2020 election was stolen through wide-spread voter fraud. The RNC had pledged to send 50,000 poll watchers to the ballot boxes in 2020, according to NBC News.

“Having the right people to count the ballots is just as important as turning out voters on Election Day,” Trump said in a press release. “Republicans are now working together to protect the vote and ensure a big win on November 5th.”

