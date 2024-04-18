Tube-tying surgeries, vasectomies skyrocketed post-Roe

(LIVE SCIENCE) – The number of young people undergoing sterilization procedures has "abruptly increased" following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June 2022, a new study shows.

The research, published Friday (April 12) in the journal JAMA Health Forum, assessed the impact of the ruling on the reproductive choices of young Americans, between ages 18 and 30. The 2022 court case, known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, eliminated the constitutional right to abortion, instead allowing states to regulate the medical procedure. As of early April 2024, abortion has been banned in 14 states, with a further 11 implementing gestational limits on the procedure, according to KFF.

In the new study, scientists analyzed data from medical records to look for changes in the rate of tubal ligations — so-called tube-tying procedures — and vasectomies performed before and after Dobbs. They compared the time window of January 2019 to May 2022 with the months immediately following Dobbs, from June 2022 to September 2023.

Read the full story ›