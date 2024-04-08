Tuberculosis, measles break out in U.S. shelters for illegal aliens

There have been multiple reports that some of the lethal maladies of yesteryear, largely destroyed in America by antibiotics and vaccinations, are on their way back.

Real Clear Wire documented recently that contagions like polio, smallpox, tuberculosis, leprosy and others, largely gone, now are returning just as millions of migrants from parts of the world where those diseases still run rampant are entering the United States – mostly illegally.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, of Stanford University, confirmed, "The recent polio and leprosy cases are almost certainly imports to the U.S."

Federal officials admit they have no vaccination records for the millions who have entered the nation since Joe Biden took office and decimated the border security programs instituted by President Donald Trump.

Now a report from Fox News reveals that the tuberculosis and measles both have broken out at shelters in Chicago that hold those illegal aliens.

The report said Chicago health officials wouldn't give a number for the TB cases, only saying a "small number" had occurred.

But they have confirmed that there have been dozens of cases of measles.

The report explained the Chicago Department of Public Health confirmed the TB cases were in "different shelters" and medical teams were trying to trace contacts and address the threat.

They did confirm there were more than 55 measles cases confirmed, most in the Pilsen migrant shelter on Halsted Street.

Officials said 10% to 20% of Central and South American residents have a latent TB infection, which doesn't move from one host to another. But they also said it is not "novel."

But Raymond Lopez, a Chicago alderman, told "Fox and Friends" this outbreak could have been prevented had the migrants been required to follow the same vaccination rules as U.S. citizens.

"This is a crisis we could have avoided, just like with the measles, if we had simply instituted the American standard of vaccines upon all those migrants being shipped to the city of Chicago," he charged.

"Many of these individuals come with children, they are in our schools and all of those vaccination requirements that our kids are responsible for are waived for the migrant asylum seeker children. And that is putting the people, families and communities at risk."

Officials said those most at risk are those sharing the shelter.

The CDC confirmed that there were 9,615 cases of TB nationally in 2023, up from 8,320 in 2022.

StarNewsNetwork reported, "The mounting health crises reflect the inherently dangerous nature of accepting so many illegal aliens from the third-world, often bringing their poor hygiene standards with them, and thus potentially carrying multiple diseases that Americans normally wouldn’t have to worry about."

WND had reported earlier that an additional threat was from illegal aliens invading the United States under Joe Biden's open borders policy, bringing in various diseases and infecting the nation's food supply.

That tuberculosis, for example, already has infected cattle in Texas, the report said.

And worse could be coming.

The report noted with "unfettered illegal immigration – some 9 million encounters since 2021" – there's simply no option for screening for "unwanted diseases."

It was Dr Michael Vickers, a veterinarian for 50 years and member of the Texas Animal Health Commission, who said the tuberculosis cases in dairy cattle were just the start, and "it’s only a matter of time before U.S. agriculture experiences a fresh disaster on a grand scale," the report explained.

"These people are just destroying our country. And our food supply is going to be a real critical issue," he confirmed in an interview with the Epoch Times.

He said in recent years "thousands" of cattle in Texas have been slaughtered after being infected with TB, and not just TB, but drug-resistant TB, through contact with illegal aliens.

The infections are spread because, officials explained, illegal aliens are often hired to care for the herds, actually doing the milking many times.

Ammon Blair, of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, told the Times, "We’re really just mass releasing these people into the United States that could be carrying multiple diseases that aren’t even checked."

