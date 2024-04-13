A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationFEARS OF THE FUTURE

U.S. high schoolers want financial education, but many schools don't offer it

Often parents aren't any more economically savvy

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 13, 2024 at 12:33pm

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(FOX BUSINESS) – A recent survey by Intuit found that U.S. high school students want to learn about personal finance in schools but that many lack access to such courses at school, while parents may be reluctant to teach their children about financial literacy.

Intuit's Financial Education survey found that 85% of U.S. high school students said they're interested in learning about financial topics at school and that 95% of those who currently receive a financial curriculum find it helpful.

"Ultimately, what we learned is that 81% of students said they really try to discuss financial topics with their parents, but parents typically aren't necessarily comfortable for a variety of reasons in having those types of conversations with their kids," Dave Zasada, VP of education and corporate responsibility at Inuit, told FOX Business in an interview.

Read the full story ›

