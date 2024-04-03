A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

U.S., Japan, Philippines to launch joint patrols in South China Sea amid Beijing tensions

Major initiative to counter China in the region

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 3, 2024 at 3:33pm
The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and the guided missile cruiser USS Antietam steam in formation with Australian and Japanese ships during a trilateral security exercise in the Philippine Sea, July 21, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

(ZEROHEDGE) – The U.S., Japan, and the Philippines have inked an agreement to launch joint naval patrols in the South China Sea later this year in what's being seen as a major initiative to counter China in the region, and as Chinese and Philippine coast guard boats have recently been engaged in tense stand-offs over disputed waters.

The patrols are expected to be formally announced in April during the first ever trilateral summit of President Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Philippine President Ferdinand Marco Jr.

A White House announcement previewing the summit said the three leaders will discuss ways to "further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific."

These reports are produced by another news agency







