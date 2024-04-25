U.S. long-range missiles to Ukraine reignites German debate

(DW) – The announcement by the US on Wednesday that it had already provided Ukraine with long-range missiles reopened an ongoing debate in Germany over the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukrainian forces. The U.S. weapons system, called Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), has a range of up to 300 kilometers (180 miles).

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, along with the majority of German lawmakers, have repeatedly refused to send Ukraine long-range Taurus weapons system, arguing that doing so would bring Germany into direct conflict with Russia.

On Wednesday at a press conference alongside U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Scholz reiterated his opposition to providing Taurus missiles. "My decision will not change," Scholz said, hours before the US disclosed it had quietly delivered ATACMS as part of an assistance package in March.

Read the full story ›