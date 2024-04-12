U.S. military moving assets to Middle East in preparation for Iran attack



By Micaela Burrow

Daily Caller News Foundation

The U.S. is repositioning new military assets to the Red Sea ahead of an imminent attack by Iran or one of its proxies on Israel, a defense official told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Iran threatened to retaliate against U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East if the Biden administration intervened in defense of Israel ahead of or during an attack on Israel widely expected to occur within days or hours. The new defense assets, which the official declined to describe in detail, will help deter Iran from attempting to harm American forces that were, until recently, under constant bombardment from Iran’s proxies in Iraq and Syria.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Gen. Erik Kurilla visited Israel on Thursday to coordinate with Israeli leadership regarding Tehran’s looming retaliation, The New York Times reported.

Tehran has been telegraphing its intention to carry out the attack for several days, but it’s unclear how or in what manner it plans to attack.

“We are moving additional assets to the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts and increase force protection for U.S. forces,” a defense official told the DCNF.

President Joe Biden had reaffirmed U.S. support to Israel as “ironclad” despite metastasizing hostilities between the administration and that of Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, as Iran’s threat to attack Israel imminently clear, the NYT reported.

“The Iranian message was we will attack the forces that attack us, so don’t f--- with us and we won’t f--- with you,” one U.S. official told Axios on Friday.

Israel targeted and killed several senior officials of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC), its elite paramilitary organization that also oversees global proxy operations, in surprise airstrikes in early April. The Biden administration has denied foreknowledge of the strikes, which could further ignite simmering tensions between Iran and Israel.

The U.S. moved defense assets to the Middle East in October and November to similarly bolster deterrence amid fears Iran, or its proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon, would take advantage of Israel’s war to eliminate the Hamas terrorist group.

In January, the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier departed the eastern Mediterranean where it had been sending a constant message of U.S. strength, after eight months and three deployment extensions, U.S. Naval Institute News reported.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

