'The U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!' Iran warns America against helping Israel

Tehran threatens larger attack if Jerusalem retaliates

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 14, 2024 at 7:27pm
An F-15 fighter jet is seen at an unidentified airbase after successfully protecting Israel's airspace from an Iranian attack, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (IDF photo)

(JNS) -- Iran is threatening a wider attack should Israel respond militarily to its massive drone and missile assault, while also warning the United States against further involvement.

The Islamic Republic fired more than 300 missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles from its territory toward Israel overnight Saturday, in what Tehran says was retaliation for the April 1 killing of several Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers in Syria by Israel.

“If the Zionist regime (Israel) or its supporters demonstrate reckless behavior, they will receive a decisive and much stronger response,” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a statement on Sunday.

Read the full story ›

