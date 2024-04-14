'The U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!' Iran warns America against helping Israel

(JNS) -- Iran is threatening a wider attack should Israel respond militarily to its massive drone and missile assault, while also warning the United States against further involvement.

The Islamic Republic fired more than 300 missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles from its territory toward Israel overnight Saturday, in what Tehran says was retaliation for the April 1 killing of several Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers in Syria by Israel.

“If the Zionist regime (Israel) or its supporters demonstrate reckless behavior, they will receive a decisive and much stronger response,” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a statement on Sunday.

