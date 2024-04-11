A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsD'OH!

U.S. Navy deletes photo of ship commander shooting rifle with backwards scope

'We're going to lose a major war'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 11, 2024 at 11:06am
U.S. Navy Sailors aboard USS Greenbay prepare to lower the colors at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 23, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

U.S. Navy Sailors aboard USS Greenbay prepare to lower the colors at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 23, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Cmdr. Cameron Yaste, the Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), was recently photographed shooting a 5.56×45mm M4 carbine with the optics installed backward.

The now-deleted image and press release on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service website featured Yaste shooting the M4 with the Trijicon VCOG scope installed backward while pointed at a giant target balloon.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Here's what the press release said before it was deleted: "Cmdr. Cameron Yaste, the Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), fires at the "killer tomato" during a gun shoot. The ship is in US 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the US Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S. Navy deletes photo of ship commander shooting rifle with backwards scope
59-year-old woman breaks world record for planking
WATCH: Israeli soldiers recite blessing on Gaza fruit trees
WATCH: Trump picks up Chick-fil-A tab for surprised customers
Matthew McConaughey says there's an 'initiation process' in Hollywood
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×