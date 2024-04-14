A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel U.S. WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

U.S. shoots down Iranian drones targeting Israel

Tehran's move came after Israel's airstrikes killed senior Iranian military commanders

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 13, 2024 at 9:28pm

Jerusalem, Israel

Jerusalem, Israel

Micaela Burrow
Daily Caller News Foundation

U.S. troops shot down Iranian attack drones targeting Israel amid Tehran’s highly previewed retaliation for Israel’s airstrikes killing senior Iranian military commanders, a defense official told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Iran launched an attack on Israel using at least dozens of explosive one-way attack drones, likely Shaheds, earlier on Saturday, Axios reported, although the drones would still take hours to travel from their launch point to targets in Israel. It was unclear how many drones U.S. troops shot down or where the interceptions took place, and efforts to defend Israel from oncoming aerial attacks are ongoing, the defense official confirmed.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“U.S. forces in the region continue to shoot down Iranian-launched drones targeting Israel,” the defense official said. “Our forces remain postured to provide additional defensive support and to protect U.S. forces operating in the region.”

Will Iran retaliate against the U.S.?

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also claimed to have fired cruise missiles at targets in Israel, according to Axios. Israel, the U.S. and partners strategized to take down as many as possible before they entered Israeli airspace.

Iran threatened to retaliate against U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East if the Biden administration intervened in defense of Israel ahead of or during an attack. On Friday, the U.S. moved new military assets to the region to bolster deterrence and prepare for any contingencies that might require a military response, a defense official told the DCNF.

The White House National Security Council confirmed late Saturday afternoon that Iran had begun an “airborne attack” against Israel, according to a statement. Biden was being briefed regularly on the situation and maintaining communication with Israeli leaders as well as other countries.

“This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours. President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad,” the statement read.

Tehran, via its Mission to the United Nations, claimed its military response to Israel had been completed.

“Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded,” the statement read.

“However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!,” it continued.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S. shoots down Iranian drones targeting Israel
WATCH: Trump speaks at rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania
Iran launches drone attack on Israel, will take several hours to arrive
The path to preserving Pittsburgh's steel industry goes through
After raiding Palestinian village, Israel finds body of missing boy
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×