U.S.: STOP financing Iran's terrorism & WWIII!

The world was stunned over the weekend as over 170 attack drones, 30-plus cruise missiles and 120-plus ballistic missiles were launched by Iran against Israel.

Seventy-plus attack drones and three ballistic missiles were intercepted by the U.S., with Israel intercepting 99% of the others.

That's the good news.

Here's the bad news: Iran's unprecedented and emboldened exhaustive military attack on Israel – for the first time from its own soil – has just given all its Middle East and global network of terrorists the cheerleading they all wanted and needed to increase their fight against Israel, the U.S. and all the Western powers.

In short, "Big Daddy" called Biden's bluff to "don't," and just "did"!

Don't ever forget: What's Iran and its Middle East terrorist proxies' primary goal?

It has been very clear for decades: To pull in every ally and enemy of Israel to join them. To fan into flames an Islamic jihad and global war, with the largest terrorist-sponsoring nation leading the way, Iran. To wipe out the state of Israel.

As recent as 2020, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country's top cleric, deemed Israel a "cancerous tumor," echoing rhetoric that has changed little in its intensity since the founding of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

And who's to blame for all this Middle East fury? Some might be shocked to learn who has been funding both sides of the Iran-Israel war! Let me explain.

Tragically, Tehran's Islamic regime has totally duped U.S. Democrat presidents to believe that its leaders could be trusted. In so doing, the U.S. has enabled the funding of Iran's terrorist missions and its proxies, including the very weapons fired on our ally Israel. No joke.

The most recent spiraling of U.S.-Iran relations occurred in 2015, when then-President Obama made his disastrous U.S. nuclear agreement with Iran, the largest anti-U.S., anti-Israel and terrorist-sponsoring state in the world.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was absolutely right when he called the Iran nuclear deal a grave tragedy and threat for not only Israel but also a "historic mistake for the world."

When I found out back then that the Obama administration secretly sent 400 million dollars in cash to Iran as a ransom for the release of four hostages, which the White House denied was the case, I was shocked!

But then, when I heard that the Obama administration also secretly sent an additional $1.7 billion (yes, with a "b") in cash and gold to Iran, without telling Americans or the Congress, I was furious!

Yet again, when I learned the Obama administration sent a total of over $33.6 billion dollars to Iran over a few year period, I was fighting mad!

Gratefully, during the Trump presidency, the Iran Deal ended, further sanctions were increased and enforced, and U.S. military bolstered its stand and increased its attacks against Iran and its terrorist proxies.

But then, when the Biden administration took the helm in Washington, D.C., in 2021, the U.S. Democratic financing of Tehran's terrorism ramped up again!

Biden started his presidency by gifting the terrorist-sponsoring Islamic state by unfreezing another $6 billion!

Then, it was beyond asinine that, despite the Hamas murderous atrocities on Israel on Oct. 7, the Washington Post explained one month later, "The Biden administration has extended a sanctions waiver that will grant Iran access to roughly $10 billion from Iraq in exchange for electricity purchases."

To add absolute insult to injury, the Editorial Board at the Wall Street Journal, in the article, "Biden keeps billions flowing to Iran," explained: "The Iranian surge in oil exports since President Biden took over has brought Iran an additional $32 billion to $35 billion, according to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. The calculations are tricky, but the cause of the Iranian windfall is clear: As part of Mr. Biden's quiet diplomacy with Iran, the U.S. has curtailed sanctions enforcement. Customers and middlemen have concluded the risk is low and the discount on Iran's oil is too good to pass up."

In all, two Democrat presidents (Obama and Biden) have gifted the Islamic Republic of Iran over $100 billion dollars! And what do they think those terrorist-funding Jihad-loving extremists were going to do with all that money? Use it to feed the poor?

Did any of this funding stop the Iranian regime from threatening us or sponsoring terrorists like Hamas and Hezbollah? NO!

Did it make them think less about taking future hostages? NO!

Did it slow down their nuclear ambitions? NO!

Did it lessen its Islamic regime's proliferation and control in the Middle East? NO!

Are they taking our money and laughing behind our backs all the way to the bank? YES!

As if that weren't enough to make one throw up, simultaneously, on the other side of the battlefield, the U.S. continues to invest billions of dollars in support of Israel to defend itself against the weapons we've gifted to her enemies!

The non-partisan Atlantic Council explained, "The United States annually provides $3.3 billion in foreign military financing and $500 million for cooperative programs for missile defense. Since fiscal year (FY) 2009, the United States has provided Israel with $3.4 billion in funding for missile defense. Since FY 2011, for example, the United States has provided $1.3 billion for the Iron Dome system. Further, through FMF, the United States provides Israel with access to some of the most developed military equipment in the world, including the F-35 Lightning fighter jet."

Moreover, initial reports say it cost the U.S. $1.3 billion to defend Israel against Iran's attacks over the weekend alone, and Congress is seeking to send tens of billions of dollars more in emergency relief this week.

What this means is that the U.S. federal government assisted in financing the creation of Iran's drones and missiles that were just fired on Israel. The U.S. has also funded Iran's global network of terrorists through its billions in financial boons to Iran. Simultaneously, the U.S. also subsidizes Israel's weapons and Iron Dome to defend itself against Iran and its enemies. Altogether, we are funding every side of the Middle East wars!

Am I living in the government and military Twilight Zone?!

What isn't clear about this globally fiscal and military insanity is if it is ultimately leading to, funding and fanning the flames of WWIII.

In October 2023, the U.S. Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigation held a hearing entitled, "Moving the Money: Understanding the Iranian Regime's Access to Money Around the World and How They Use It to Support Terrorism." It supported all the evidence for the U.S.'s insane funding of Iran's terrorism.

Committee staff summarized in a memo to the Members of the Committee on Financial Services: "Iran sanctions have been a significant component of U.S. policy since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution. U.S. sanctions are intended to compel Iran to cease supporting acts of terrorism, persuade Iran to end its nuclear program, and limit Iran's strategic power in the Middle East more generally."

Tragically, just the opposite has happened in the past 45 years: Iran is presently the global leader of anti-U.S. and anti-Israel terrorist funding. Iran now has enough premium-grade uranium to develop nuclear weapons. And Iran's power and position has only grown in the Middle East.

Iran has gained so much power throughout the Middle East in the last four decades that it is presently funding, empowering and controlling Iraq through the Kataib Hezbollah and others, Yemen through the Houthis, Syria through Hezbollah, Pakistan through the Zaynabiyoun Brigade, Afghanistan through the Fatemiyoun Division, Bahrain through the Al Ashtar Brigades and of course Gaza through Hamas. Iran has even made inroads to Saudia Arabia through the Hezbollah al Hejaz and committed to arm and equip 12,000 fighters of "the Islamic resistance" in Jordan!

And let's not forget Iran is already in bed with three other global enemies of the U.S. and Israel (among the "axis of evil"): Russia, China and North Korea.

According to John Wood, analyst and author of "Russia, the Asymmetric Threat to the United States," Iran acquires a majority of its equipment and expertise from Russia and China, along with "acquiring technology through the black market, especially from Eastern Europe and North Korea, as well as through clandestine operations in Western Europe."

The Biden administration's own National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, confessed to reporters a while ago that "Iran is seeking billions of dollars worth of military equipment from Russia," including fighter jets, in exchange for providing the Kremlin with Shahed-136 drones and Fateh-110 surface-to-surface missiles.

Combined with Iran's arrogant and boisterous display of power over Israel's sovereignty this past weekend, Iranian nuclear capability is right now a clear-and-present danger and powder keg for an all-out Middle East war that could easily ignite global powers into WWIII.

And, again tragically, the flint has been provided by U.S. Democratic federal governments from the administrations of presidents Carter and Clinton down to Obama and now Biden.

"This is a very, very dangerous situation," said Bernard Avishai, a professor of government at Dartmouth, who has written extensively on Israel and spoke a while back to Yahoo News about the imminent danger in particular that a nuclear-equipped Iran presents to the Jewish state, the Middle East and the world.

I'll never forget in 2015 reading an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll that revealed 70% of Americans doubted any deal could stop Iran from producing a bomb. Nevertheless, Obama called the U.S.-Iran Nuclear Deal, "a good deal that meets our core objectives" and will cut off Tehran's path to a bomb.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

At the time, Netanyahu retorted, "Such a deal doesn't block Iran's path to the bomb, it paves Iran's path to the bomb."

Fast forward nine years later to 2024, the Washington Post just reported: "In factory chambers that had ceased making enriched uranium under a 2015 nuclear accord, the inspectors now witnessed frenzied activity: newly installed equipment, producing enriched uranium at ever-faster speeds, and an expansion underway that could soon double the plant's output. More worryingly, Fordow [the heavily protected inner sanctum of Iran's nuclear factory complex] was scaling up production of a more dangerous form of nuclear fuel – a kind of highly enriched uranium, just shy of weapons grade. Iranian officials in charge of the plant, meanwhile, had begun talking openly about achieving 'deterrence,' suggesting that Tehran now had everything it needed to build a bomb if it chose."

Indeed, the feds have aided and abetted ours and Israel's enemies. They are particularly beyond ignorant and duped to believe Iran would not break its promises and produce nuclear bombs.

Truly, the U.S. is no longer worthy of the title "friend and ally of Israel," at least while any Democrat president is in power. When the U.S. empowers Israel's greatest neighboring enemy's terrorist regime and nuclear power, we've clearly lost our way.

Do I need to remind Mr. Biden that nuclear war still remains among Americans' top fears?

All of my life I have had a love for Israel. My mother raised my two brothers and me on Judeo-Christian values and beliefs. I even went on to film three of my action movies in Israel – "Delta Force" being my favorite. My wife, Gena, and I have also formed many great friendships there in the Holy Land, including with the prime minister and his wife.

A strong and secure Israel is imperative for Middle East stability. That is why I've repeatedly supported Bibi's reelection, and why I vehemently opposed the disastrous U.S. nuclear agreement with Iran, together with all Republican U.S. senators (except one) who oppose a newer version.

The U.S. recognized Israel as a sovereign state in 1948, and we need to continue to do so. We – including our next president – must never quit striving for Middle East peace, while always acknowledging that Israel is our chief ally there, backed up with actions to prove it!

It is still remarkable to me that a piece of land so small – only roughly 263 miles long and 71 miles wide – has been at the center stage of Middle East politics and war for millennia, and its capital, Jerusalem, at the very heart of the debate and battles. (Here is a 5-minute video history summarizing 4,000 years of upheaval in that sacred city.)

It's no coincidence that Megiddo, Israel, has also been at the heart of countless wars and battles, and it is where the Bible describes the apocalyptic war of Armageddon taking place.

Got Questions summarized, "Throughout history, armies have fought countless battles in that region: Egyptians, Assyrians, Greeks, Romans, and Crusaders fought in Megiddo, as well as the armies of Napoleon. Megiddo was the site of battles during World War I and the Arab-Israeli War of 1948 (Weintraub, P., "Rewriting Tel Megiddo's Violent History," Discover, Sept. 30, 2015). In the future, the plain of Megiddo and the nearby plain of Esdraelon will also be the focal point for the battle of Armageddon."

Friends and fellow Americans, now is the time to fight like hell before the Middle East and our world launches Armageddon. We must quit enabling and funding Israel's enemies!

With global and U.S. anti-Semitism reaching all-time highs, doesn't Mr. Biden see it's high time to quit playing passive-political tiddlywinks with nuclear bombs and fascist Islamic regimes?

When is Washington going to wake up and stop the global-cycle of insanity of feeding one enemy only to watch it feed another that ends up biting us in the arse?

WRITE and FIGHT THE FEDS TODAY, or we will abandon our children and grandchildren by giving their country over to its enemies, within and without. And please share this column with everyone you know and love to inform them how dark forces are desperately trying to destroy Israel and our country.

Washington needs to follow the simple instruction that I saw handwritten on a rocket launcher in Iraq when, in 2007, I was visiting U.S. troops during the war: "Aim at the enemies."

While the feds do that, all Americans need to follow the words of Psalm 122:6 in the Bible: "Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: May they prosper who love you."

