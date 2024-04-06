U.S. urges Tehran not to target American bases if it retaliates against Israel

(ZEROHEDGE) – Iran says it conveyed a rare direct message to the Untied States in the form of a written statement, at a moment the Middle East region is on edge, bracing for possible retaliation from Iran against Israel for the Monday attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus. Iran now says it received an immediate response from the Biden administration, which warned Tehran not to attack US facilities as part of any potential revenge operation.

Iranian presidential aide Mohammad Jamshidi said the following on Friday: "In a written message, the Islamic Republic of Iran warns US leadership not to get dragged in Netanyahu's trap for US: Stay away so you won't get hurt.

The official continued, "In response US asked Iran not to target American facilities." Since Oct.7, Iranian proxies in Iraq and Syria have sent drones and missiles against US bases many dozens of times, but these attacks have waned in last couple of months.

