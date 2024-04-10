A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ukraine embraces far-right Russian 'bad guy' to take the battle to Putin

Germany describes Denis Kapustin as a top neo-Nazi, and his role is a double-edged sword for Kyiv

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 10, 2024 at 12:06pm
(POLITICO) -- “We’re the bad guys but fighting really evil guys,” wisecracks Denis Kapustin.

For now, Ukraine is willing to embrace his form of bad guy. As a Russian militant who led eye-catching paramilitary raids into Russia from Ukrainian territory this year and last, Kyiv sees Kapustin has a role to play as an ally against President Vladimir Putin.

But there are hazards in holding him too close. German authorities say Kapustin — sometimes known as Denis Nikitin — is “one of the most influential neo-Nazi activists” on the European continent, and that’s a godsend to Russian propagandists, who are seeking to whitewash their murderous invasion of Ukraine as an attempt to “de-Nazify” Kyiv.

