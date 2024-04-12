A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Ukraine passes divisive conscription law which aims to bolster forces by 500,000

Recruiters have long sought to stamp out draft evasion

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 12, 2024 at 3:17pm

Ukraine army soldiers (Image by Oleg Mityukhin from Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Ukraine's parliament on Thursday passed an ultra-controversial military mobilization law aimed at drastically boosting the number of its troops at a moment forces are facing severe manpower shortages amid the unrelenting Russian onslaught.

It passed with a clear majority supporting, with 283 votes in favor in the 450-member parliament. The NY Times writes in the wake of the much-anticipated vote, "The law passed by legislators on Thursday addresses the issue of mobilization broadly, and includes provisions that lawmakers said were aimed at making the conscription process more transparent and equitable. The full text of the law was not immediately available."

But among the most immediately controversial elements will include expanded powers given to Ukrainian authorities to issue draft notices on a larger scale, including using an electronic system. It also reportedly expands the age for draft registration, including for those living abroad.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







