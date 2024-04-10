Unearthed: Genesis commentary from Trump's new Bible

Donald Trump is now hawking what he says is his favorite book for $59.95. That book is nothing other than the God Bless the USA Bible. It's part of his Let's Make America Pray Again slogan.

It's not exactly a natural combination that comes to my mind: Trump-Bible, when one thinks of either Trump or the Bible.

One element that goes with most Bible versions is a commentary by an expert in Scripture to assist in bringing clarity to the verses. My vast research team found this Trump commentary that fortunately was not added to this edition of Bless the USA Bible.

Genesis 1:1 – "In the beginning God created the heavens and earth."

The former president's commentary: If the Democrats and crooked Joe Biden were in charge back then, it would never have happened. They would've had all kinds of regulations in the way of God creating things. Regulations like, creating the earth is going to ruin the environment. God creating all these dinosaurs is going too make all that fossil fuel and ruin things.

Genesis 1:2 – "And the earth was without form and void."

So just a couple seconds after God makes the heavens and the earth, it sounds like crooked Adam Biden and the whole Biden crime family got involved and the earth was wrecked. The earth had no form; it's a void. That's what you get with Bidenomics.

Genesis 1:3 – "And God said let their be light, and there was light."

We need energy. When I was president we led the world in energy. If you wanted light, you got it. When you think of Trump, you think of light and plenty of it. In fact, I produced more light than any other president in history. Drill, baby, drill.

Genesis 1:4 to Genesis 1:25 – God made a lot of things like grass, firmament, dry land, herbs, fish, fowl, cattle and creeping things.

Those creeping things sound like the Democrat Party, which is a bunch of swamp creatures and creepy people who hate America.

I know God's a great builder, and I don't mean to be critical because God did a great job in making all that stuff. He made the universe, and it's a great universe, but he didn't build Trump Tower, which is the gem of the New York skyline. And God didn't make Mar-a-Lago what it is is today. It's worth a lot more than 18 million dollars that that crooked judge says it is. Give a me a break. Just half the living room is worth 18 million.

And one more thing about God building the heavens and the earth. I know he did a fantastic job, a really beautiful job in many ways, but while he was at it, he couldn't build a wall at the southern border? Come on, God. But, starting in November, we're going to build one that sleepy Joe, creepy Joe, crooked Joe, failed to build for America and one that God will be proud of to Make America Great Again.

Genesis 1:27 – "So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them."

Male and female, that's how he did it, folks, not they and them. But, boy, oh boy., you look around at some of these Democrats and that verse is hard to believe. I mean he must've had a different blueprint for them or the Devil snuck in pretty quick after they were made and went to work; you know, especially with Pocahontas and Lock-Her-Up Hillary. They're a disgrace.

