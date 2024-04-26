A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

University cancels main commencement, citing safety measures due to pro-Palestinian protests

Event would normally bring 65,000 students, families, friends to campus

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 26, 2024 at 1:56pm

(REUTERS) – The University of Southern California (USC) said on Thursday it has called off its main-stage graduation ceremony this year, one week after canceling the valedictorian speech by a Muslim student who said she was silenced by anti-Palestinian hatred.

New safety measures in place this year, such as additional screening procedures, will increase the processing time for guests "substantially," according to an update on USC's website. "As a result, we will not be able to host the main stage ceremony that traditionally brings 65,000 students, families, and friends to our campus all at the same time," the update said.

The Israel-Gaza war has sparked tensions on U.S. college campuses and inspired a wave of students to erect protest encampments at universities across the country in recent days. Hundreds of protestors have been arrested, including more than 90 at USC on Wednesday.

Read the full story ›

