University 'occupations': What they mean to you

The “occupying thing," as one young, nice, “woke" professor – a genuine expert in her field – called it, is happening on her campus, though they had rather wished that it wouldn't. The tents and the noise and the crowds interfere with the normal business of the university – learning and advancing knowledge. In many places, Jewish students feel threatened. So far, things are apparently peaceful. But it may take only a few well-trained agitators to lead to bloodshed.

To understand what the movement is, consider what it is not. It is not a grassroots uprising by young people of conscience who care deeply about Palestinians – or understand what is happening in the Middle East. The identical scarves, chants, signs, and organization did not arise by spontaneous generation on dozens of campuses.

The core group is a rent-a-mob. At three colleges, the protests are being encouraged by paid radicals who are “fellows" of a Soros-funded group, the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR), which provides up to $7,800 for its community-based and between $2,880 and $3,660 for its campus-based “fellows" in return for spending eight hours a week organizing “campaigns led by Palestinian organizations." All of the funding groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood and Qatar, supported and justified the Hamas atrocities of Oct. 7, and many are linked to designated Palestinian terror organizations.

These NGO “charities" are not feeding starving people in Gaza, but affluent Americans who probably never had to miss a meal. If the universities agree to the demands to divest from Israel, nobody in Gaza will be better off.

You may think that the war in the Middle East is not our war. But the campus occupations ARE our war, whether you agree with the protesters or not. Remember that the issue is never the issue. The issue is the revolution.

Today these young people are full of pro-Hamas, anti-Israel propaganda. This is the Current Thing. Tomorrow, the banners may be different. The common denominator is the same. Since childhood, most students have been indoctrinated with Marxist propaganda. It's the oppressed versus the oppressors. Today, the featured oppressed group is Palestinians. This time the “oppressors" category has been expanded beyond the “usual suspects" of conservative American businesses and “right-wing," non-woke Americans into entities and people that used to be celebrated allies of the protesters. This new wave of protests also represents the internal conflict within the Left, between young woke Marxists (including many Jews) against the older more moderate woke Left. The Zionist Jews are fighting pro-Palestinian cultural (secular) Marxist Jews: divide and conquer. The protests have nothing to do with “free speech" since the people organizing and participating in those protests hate free speech, as shown in their protests against allowing a speaker they disagree with to address a meeting. A reasoned debate about what American policy should be to bring peace is unthinkable.

What is the “or else" if the protesters don't get what they demand?

Erik Baker in the Boston Review quotes a 1964 speech by a student activist at the University of California at Berkeley:

“There's a time when the operation of the (capitalist/Imperialist) machine becomes so odious – makes you so sick at heart – that you can't take part (…) and you've got to put your bodies upon the gears and upon the wheels, upon the levers, upon all the apparatus, and you've got to make it stop. And you've got to indicate to the people who run it, to the people who own it, that unless you're free, the machine will be prevented from working at all."

And what if they do get what they demand – today? It's only a first step. “We must have a revolution so we can have a socialist reconstruction of the United States of America," said rally speaker Sean Blackmon, member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, at an encampment at George Washington University.

The protesters may be called “snowflakes." But young brainwashed “snowflakes" in large groups can be as lethal as anything. The Maoist Red Guards murdered millions in China during the Cultural Revolution and tortured and killed millions in Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge regime. Jews would be killed, of course. But so would everyone else representing Mao's Four Olds: old ideas, customs, culture, and habits of mind. Paintings, books, furniture, and monuments were also destroyed.

The privileged faculty do not expect to be among the casualties, because they are supporting the “oppressed." Nor do they expect to be hauling manure on a collective farm, like many Chinese surgeons were. They expect to be the new elite. They need to read their history.

The virtue-signaling protesters are not going to bring in an era of peace, freedom, and prosperity for Palestinians. That is neither the purpose nor a possible outcome of their tactics. The idea is to crush the United States of America, and the freedom and prosperity its system brought to the world.

If you are not a Jew, do not be complacent. Republicans and cis-gendered Christians may be next, but anyone out of favor with the Revolution will be on the list.

