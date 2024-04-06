A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
University president flees protest, leaves Jewish students begging for protection

Situation 'devolved into anarchy'

Published April 6, 2024 at 2:56pm
(HEADLINE USA) – It was reported that Rutgers University’s Jewish students were left begging for police protection when the woke institution’s President Jonathan Holloway fled a town hall event, flanked by security.

Bethany S. Mandel, a Rutgers alumnus, shared a video of the event, in which Jew-hating students wore and waved keffiyehs (a pro-Palestine scarf), chanting anti-Israel slogans. Jewish students, who had come to the town hall to ask officials about their safety on campus, were left in the room with students who were calling for the destruction of the Jewish state.

“Tonight at @RutgersU the President held a town hall with students. It devolved into anarchy, and he fled with half the police present. Jewish students who came to ask about how the admin would keep them safe on campus were left to beg the remaining police to escort them out,” Mandel wrote.

