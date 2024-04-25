University removes 'terrorist' label from pro-life group after media attention

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A University of Maryland center removed a pro-life group from its terrorism database – and made other changes – after two College Fix reports about the research.

The Big Ten university’s National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism, or START, had recorded two members of Students for Life of America in its ongoing study of “radicalization,” The Fix previously reported. This put SFLA among white supremacists, Islamic terrorist groups, and other threats based on an incident in which students were arrested at a peaceful protest.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The pro-life group’s legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to the terrorism consortium over its inclusion in the online database after The Fix reached out for comment. The letter cited College Fix reporting about the project.

Read the full story ›