A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education FaithTHE LEFT UNHINGED

University removes 'terrorist' label from pro-life group after media attention

Legal team sent cease-and-desist letter

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 25, 2024 at 3:03pm
March for Life 2024 (video screenshot)

March for Life 2024

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A University of Maryland center removed a pro-life group from its terrorism database – and made other changes – after two College Fix reports about the research.

The Big Ten university’s National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism, or START, had recorded two members of Students for Life of America in its ongoing study of “radicalization,” The Fix previously reported. This put SFLA among white supremacists, Islamic terrorist groups, and other threats based on an incident in which students were arrested at a peaceful protest.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The pro-life group’s legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to the terrorism consortium over its inclusion in the online database after The Fix reached out for comment. The letter cited College Fix reporting about the project.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







University removes 'terrorist' label from pro-life group after media attention
'Honors College' for black students receives $250,000 from state system
Parents, students protest lunchroom attack by trans student
Chaos erupts when state passes bill to protect students with armed teachers
Supreme Court seems open to middle ground on Trump immunity
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×