University seeks 'decolonized music education' professor

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Applicants for a University of New Mexico music professor position should have an interest in “decolonized music education curriculum,” according to an open job listing.

Other potential interests include “social justice,” or “community-engaged performance practices,” according to the job posting for a visiting assistant professor.

“A demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and student success as well as working with broadly diverse communities,” is also sought.

