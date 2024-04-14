A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
American Culture Wars EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

University seeks 'decolonized music education' professor

Applicants could also have background in 'social justice' and DEI

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 14, 2024 at 5:51pm

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class John Starr performs in Times Square for Fleet Week New York, May 26, 2023. (Photo by U.S. Defense Department)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Applicants for a University of New Mexico music professor position should have an interest in “decolonized music education curriculum,” according to an open job listing.

Other potential interests include “social justice,” or “community-engaged performance practices,” according to the job posting for a visiting assistant professor.

“A demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and student success as well as working with broadly diverse communities,” is also sought.

Read the full story ›

