University seeks 'decolonized music education' professor

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Applicants for a University of New Mexico music professor position should have an interest in “decolonized music education curriculum,” according to an open job listing.

Other potential interests include “social justice,” or “community-engaged performance practices,” according to the job posting for a visiting assistant professor.

“A demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and student success as well as working with broadly diverse communities,” is also sought. The job requirements are about the university’s “2040 goals” for “diversity” on campus, according to a university statement sent to The College Fix.

