A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education IsraelTHE LEFT UNHINGED

University suspends students over anti-Israel event featuring speaker linked to terrorist organization

Speaker told students 'friends at Hamas and Islamic Jihad' welcomed support on U.S. college campuses

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 9, 2024 at 4:54pm

(FOX NEWS) – Columbia has suspended several students over an anti-Israel event last month that featured a speaker "known to support terrorism," the university president announced Friday.

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik said in a statement that "a number of students have been suspended as the investigation continues" into a March 24 event that "took place at a campus residential facility" and "that the University had already barred, twice, from occurring."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"It featured speakers who are known to support terrorism and promote violence. I want to state for the record that this event is an abhorrent breach of our values," Shafik said.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







University suspends students over anti-Israel event featuring speaker linked to terrorist organization
Biden all but DEMANDS a yellow star on Jewish-made products from the West Bank
Leftist publication is freaking out about Trump's 'terrifyingly competent' campaign
Woman allegedly went on highway shooting spree 'directed by God' in relation to the solar eclipse
Prince William close to ascending throne, royal expert claims
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×