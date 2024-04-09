University suspends students over anti-Israel event featuring speaker linked to terrorist organization

(FOX NEWS) – Columbia has suspended several students over an anti-Israel event last month that featured a speaker "known to support terrorism," the university president announced Friday.

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik said in a statement that "a number of students have been suspended as the investigation continues" into a March 24 event that "took place at a campus residential facility" and "that the University had already barred, twice, from occurring."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"It featured speakers who are known to support terrorism and promote violence. I want to state for the record that this event is an abhorrent breach of our values," Shafik said.

Read the full story ›