'Unprecedented': Members of Congress slam Biden ultimatum to Israel

(JNS) -- Members of Congress denounced an ultimatum that U.S. President Joe Biden gave to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a Thursday phone call—made changes that Washington has called for or face the prospect of U.S. policy changes.

“In this war against Hamas—no conditions for Israel,” wrote Sen. John Fetterman, in response to a quote from a New York Times article about how Biden “appeared to condition support on how Israel changes course.”

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) noted an “offensive speech” last month by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) calling Netanyahu an obstacle to peace and calling for early Israeli elections. “Many Democrats have a serious anti-Israel problem,” Cole stated.

