Having an unsupportive partner can be horrible for your health

(STUDY FINDS) -- It’s no secret that a partner doesn’t care can put extra strain on a relationship. Now, researchers at Binghamton University have uncovered a connection between unsupportive partners and increased levels of the stress hormone cortisol in the body — which can lead to worse physical health. This association between cortisol and social support in couples suggests couples tend to feel more understood and cared for when both members of the relationship show positive support for each other.

The research team, led by Professor of Psychology Richard Mattson, analyzed 191 heterosexual married couples in an effort to determine if improved communication skills in combination with the giving and receiving of social support may lead to lower cortisol levels. For reference, cortisol is a hormone that has a long-time association with stress.

Over the course of two 10-minute sessions, couples in the study discussed personal issues unrelated to their marriages. Then, researchers analyzed their communication for signs of both positive and negative social support (given and received) and went on to evaluate how participants perceived the support they received. Finally, the study authors also collected saliva samples to gauge cortisol levels.

