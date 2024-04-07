Do you use patient portals? Surprising reasons people don't check their health online revealed

(STUDY FINDS) -- Americans seem to have a love/hate relationship with their online healthcare platforms (or portals) that many doctors use to issue lab results and keep track of patient information. Although patient portals offer numerous benefits, such as improved health outcomes and engagement in care, the majority of Americans do not utilize these online platforms or even bother creating an account. However, researchers say low portal usage can’t be solely attributed to patient preferences or lack of internet access.

The research, led by Dr. Naheed Ahmed from NYU Grossman School of Medicine, suggests having health insurance and establishing a relationship with a primary care provider (PCP) play key roles in patient portal adoption.

“Our findings suggest that access to healthcare along with ongoing patient health needs influence usage of patient portal platforms,” notes Dr. Ahmed in a media release.

Read the full story ›