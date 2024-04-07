A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Do you use patient portals? Surprising reasons people don't check their health online revealed

Non-users cite a lack of awareness and technical issues as reasons for not having an account

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 7, 2024 at 7:22pm

(Photo by Alexander Sinn on Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Americans seem to have a love/hate relationship with their online healthcare platforms (or portals) that many doctors use to issue lab results and keep track of patient information. Although patient portals offer numerous benefits, such as improved health outcomes and engagement in care, the majority of Americans do not utilize these online platforms or even bother creating an account. However, researchers say low portal usage can’t be solely attributed to patient preferences or lack of internet access.

The research, led by Dr. Naheed Ahmed from NYU Grossman School of Medicine, suggests having health insurance and establishing a relationship with a primary care provider (PCP) play key roles in patient portal adoption.

“Our findings suggest that access to healthcare along with ongoing patient health needs influence usage of patient portal platforms,” notes Dr. Ahmed in a media release.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







