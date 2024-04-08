A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Vatican blasts sex-change surgery and gender theory as violations of human dignity

Says people must not tinker with divine plan or try to 'make oneself God'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 8, 2024 at 9:55am

(Photo by Jae Park on Unsplash)

(AP) -- The Vatican on Monday declared gender-affirming surgery and surrogacy as grave violations of human dignity, putting them on par with abortion and euthanasia as practices that reject God’s plan for human life.

The Vatican’s doctrine office issued “Infinite Dignity,” a 20-page declaration that has been in the works for five years. After substantial revision in recent months, it was approved March 25 by Pope Francis, who ordered its publication.

In its most eagerly anticipated section, the Vatican repeated its rejection of “gender theory,” or the idea that one’s gender can be changed. It said God created man and woman as biologically different, separate beings, and said people must not tinker with that plan or try to “make oneself God.”

Read the full story ›

