Videos show students being harassed by barking furries after school officials denied allegation

(THE BLAZE) – Earlier this week, a video went viral on social media, showing students protesting "furries" — people who identify as animals, wear animal-like apparel, and mimic animal behaviors — at Mt. Nebo Middle School in Payson, Utah, about an hour south of Salt Lake City, as Blaze News previously reported. Despite the number of students participating in the protest and the availability of evidence supporting their claims, the Salt Lake Tribune almost immediately issued a "fact-check" insisting that the furry allegations were likely false.

Blaze News spoke with multiple Mt. Nebo parents and students, including Kendalyn, the 13-year-old girl who orchestrated the walkout and the attending paper and online petitions. Through our conversations, Blaze News found evidence of students referring to one another as "furries," wearing animal clothing and masks in defiance of understood district dress code, and crawling about and growling in a manner that is likely to bother others. In other words, we have ample evidence that the allegations demand a good-faith investigation from the media, an investigation that the Salt Lake Tribune has thus far opted not to conduct.

Blaze News received nearly a dozen pieces of photographic and video evidence showing some students in animal outfits causing a disturbance and perhaps even physical harm. A former school employee, Katie Ogren, as well as a sixth-grade student there confirmed to Blaze News that each of the following videos and photos, given to us by a separate source, were taken of Mt. Nebo students on school grounds.

