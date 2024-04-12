A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Vietnam real estate tycoon sentenced to death over massive fraud amounting to 3% of GDP

Scale of the scam shocked the nation

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 12, 2024 at 3:12pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan was sentenced to death by a court in Ho Chi Minh City in the country’s largest financial fraud case ever, state media Vietnam Net said. The 67-year-old chair of the real estate company Van Thinh Phat was formally charged with fraud amounting to $12.5 billion, or nearly 3% of the country’s 2022 GDP.

Lan illegally controlled Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank between 2012 and 2022 and allowed 2,500 loans that resulted in losses of $27 billion to the bank, reported state media VnExpress. The court asked her to compensate the bank $26.9 million.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Despite mitigating circumstances — this was a first-time offense and Lan participated in charity activities — the court attributed its harsh sentence to the seriousness of the case, saying Lan was at the helm of an orchestrated and sophisticated criminal enterprise that had serious consequences with no possibility of the money being recovered, the AP reported.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Black woman who hugged Trump at Chick-Fil-A fires back at critics who say she should 'hate' him
Largest U.S. oil refinery suffers partial shutdown after sudden power loss due to severe weather
IDF discovers weapons, explosives in central Gaza school
Biden asks China to discourage Iran from attacking Israel
U.S. military moving assets to Middle East in preparation for Iran attack
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×