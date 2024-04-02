Vince McMahon accuser wrote 'love letter' to ex-WWE CEO after alleged sex abuse

(NEW YORK POST) -- A woman who alleges she was sexually abused for years by Vince McMahon wrote a gushing love letter to the former WWE CEO in which she declared the duo was “in love with a capital L” — and she now claims that McMahon coerced her to do it, The Post has learned.

Janel Grant — whose bombshell lawsuit landed a day before the wrestling icon abruptly stepped down as executive chairman of WWE-parent TKO Group Holdings — penned a lengthy email to McMahon dated Dec. 24, 2021 in which she called him “my best friend, my love and my everything.”

“After almost 3 years together, it’ like my life isn’t even real to me unless you’re there and in it and I’m sharing it all with you,” Grant, 43, wrote in the Christmas Eve letter to 78-year-old McMahon obtained by The Post.

Read the full story ›