Virginia Tech protesters vow to stay, insist pro-Palestinian rally 'peaceful' after 82 arrests

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A new, smaller and less organized pro-Palestinian encampment remained at Virginia Tech on Monday afternoon — hours after police arrested 82 students and faculty members and disbursed demonstrators.

Students in the makeshift camp with Palestinian flags and signs told The College Fix their protests have been peaceful.

Three students said they stayed the night across from the lawn after the arrests to keep the spirit of the camp alive. Others joined their protest later Monday. Students said their small group has no affiliation with any established pro-Palestinian campus organizations. None were willing to share their full names.

