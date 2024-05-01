A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Virginia Tech protesters vow to stay, insist pro-Palestinian rally 'peaceful' after 82 arrests

Unorganized protest continues on campus, demands divestment

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 30, 2024 at 9:53pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A new, smaller and less organized pro-Palestinian encampment remained at Virginia Tech on Monday afternoon — hours after police arrested 82 students and faculty members and disbursed demonstrators.

Students in the makeshift camp with Palestinian flags and signs told The College Fix their protests have been peaceful.

Three students said they stayed the night across from the lawn after the arrests to keep the spirit of the camp alive. Others joined their protest later Monday. Students said their small group has no affiliation with any established pro-Palestinian campus organizations. None were willing to share their full names.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







