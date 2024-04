(THE SUN) -- A VIRTUAL AI priest called "Father Justin" has had his white collar removed just days after launch.

Catholic advocacy group Catholic Answers released the desktop-accessible AI priest earlier this week, but users have dubbed the app "creepy."

The Catholic chatbot has been offering sexist advice, outdated views on women, as well as absolutions in what one user called an "Ethical, Theological, and Privacy Nightmare."

