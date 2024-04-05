Walking toward hope in the presence of God

The Resurrection of Jesus Christ changed everything. It changed a group of disillusioned, discouraged, downhearted disciples into a group of on-fire, passionate preachers who turned their world upside down.

The Resurrection can change your life as well. And it can bring something that we all need in this world, something that seems to be in short supply: hope.

Do you have hope today? What is your hope in?

If your hope is in technology, then you will be disappointed, because if you're on the cutting edge of the latest technology today, it is only a matter of days or weeks before new technology comes along.

Or, maybe you've put your hope in humanity. As a member of the human race, I know what a failure I am and how often I disappoint others. Thus, I am certain that humanity is not the answer.

Some put their hope in politicians, and I hope you're not doing that. They make wonderful promises, but many, it seems, forget about those promises once they're elected.

Perhaps something has happened to you recently that has caused you to lose hope. Maybe you're discouraged and feel as though God has let you down. Perhaps your dreams have been shattered. You were hoping for a strong family, but it's splintered and fractured and divided instead.

Maybe you were hoping for a happy marriage, but instead you have more than your share of troubles. Or, maybe you were dreaming of success in business. But while others have succeeded, you haven't. Maybe tragedy has befallen you, and in your estimation, God has let you down.

The New Testament book of Luke tells the story of two disciples of Jesus who had lost hope. Why? They had a false concept of the role of Messiah. All Jews believed the Messiah was coming. But it was their understanding at the time that he would be a militant Messiah who would overthrow the tyranny of Rome.

But instead of a militant Messiah, the Scriptures spoke of a suffering Savior in passages like Psalm 22 and Isaiah 53. People seemed to miss that, however. And when Jesus rode into Jerusalem on the back of a donkey, the crowds laid palm branches at his feet and cried out, "Hosanna!" which means, "Save now!" This showed their misunderstanding, because essentially they were saying, "Do it now! Overthrow Rome now! Establish Your kingdom now!"

So, who were these two disciples? One was named Cleopas, but we don't know the name of the other one. Some commentators believe the other disciple may have been a woman. And if that was the case, they perhaps were a couple. We're not sure.

What we do know is they were disciples of Jesus. It's clear they were believers who had their hopes shattered, because they were discouraged. And despite all the evidence to the contrary, they didn't believe that Jesus had risen from the dead. They weren't waiting in Galilee, where Jesus had told them to wait. No, they were trying to get away. They were trying to put as much distance between themselves and that cross as possible.

In their minds, everything seemed to be going beautifully until suddenly and unexpectedly, one of Jesus' own handpicked disciples betrayed him. Jesus was sent to trial. And in a rush to judgment, they had him scourged. He ultimately was murdered in cold blood before their very eyes.

His followers were absolutely devastated. This was their Messiah. This was their hero. And this was their friend. They still loved him. They respected his teachings and honored his memory. But they felt he had failed. They thought he had come short of what he had arrived on this earth to accomplish.

Despite the fact that Jesus said he would die and rise again, they missed the memo, so to speak. And they wanted to get out of Jerusalem as quickly as possible. But as these two disciples walked along the road to Emmaus, a mysterious visitor joined them. They didn't realize it at the time, but it was Jesus.

The Bible tells us, "As they talked and discussed these things, Jesus himself suddenly came and began walking with them. But God kept them from recognizing him" (Luke 24:15–16 nlt). Mark's gospel says this: "Afterward he appeared in a different form to two of his followers who were walking from Jerusalem into the country" (16:12 NLT).

Jesus spent time with them and delivered to them probably the greatest sermon ever preached. He was walking with them, and they didn't even know it.

This points to a simple truth: God is with us whether we know it or not. When you become a Christian, Jesus Christ becomes a part of your life. He promises that he never will leave you or forsake you. He is not only with you on sunny days, but he is there on cloudy days too. He is not only with you on the mountaintops, but he is also there in the valleys.

He is walking with you through everything that you're facing. You may not recognize him, but he is there. Speaking through the prophet Isaiah, God said, "When you go through deep waters, I will be with you. When you go through rivers of difficulty, you will not drown. When you walk through the fire of oppression, you will not be burned up; the flames will not consume you. For I am the Lord, your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior" (Isaiah 43:2–3 NLT).

Where were these two disciples going? Away from the cross. But every step away from the cross is a step in the wrong direction. Sometimes we think of the church as a place where only wonderful, godly people should hang out – not someone who's a failure. However, the church is a place where lost people can be found and where they can come and get their lives turned around.

If you think you're a failure, if you have messed up your life, let me just say to you that the message of the Resurrection is that God gives second chances. And he will give one to you, too. Come to the cross, and you will find your way home.

