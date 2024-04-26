Walmart customers say goodbye to self checkout

(OUTKICK) – Attention Walmart customers - get ready for some major changes! At least two Walmart stores have pulled the self-checkout machines in order to go back to the traditional check-out lines. Score one for humans!

If you're a Walmart aficionado in St. Louis, Missouri or Cleveland, Ohio, you may have already seen the changes, as the supermarket giant has already started scaling back the once-praised scannable machines that frequently went from being an ease to a headache. I mean, just how many times has one of us seen a grandmother struggling to figure out how to get certain items to scan or someone taking way too long to find the USB code? Something needed to be done!

We believe the change will improve the in-store shopping experience and give our associates the chance to provide more personalized and efficient service," the company said in a statement.

