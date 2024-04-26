A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyTHE BIDEN EFFECT

Walmart customers say goodbye to self checkout

Rise in shoplifting taking a tremendous toll

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 26, 2024 at 11:18am

Walmart greeter (NBC News video screenshot)

(OUTKICK) – Attention Walmart customers - get ready for some major changes! At least two Walmart stores have pulled the self-checkout machines in order to go back to the traditional check-out lines. Score one for humans!

If you're a Walmart aficionado in St. Louis, Missouri or Cleveland, Ohio, you may have already seen the changes, as the supermarket giant has already started scaling back the once-praised scannable machines that frequently went from being an ease to a headache. I mean, just how many times has one of us seen a grandmother struggling to figure out how to get certain items to scan or someone taking way too long to find the USB code? Something needed to be done!

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

We believe the change will improve the in-store shopping experience and give our associates the chance to provide more personalized and efficient service," the company said in a statement.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Walmart customers say goodbye to self checkout
Biden's EPA defies experts, claims power regs won't hurt grid
Coffee chain abruptly closes all locations, laying off hundreds with 2 hours' notice
Government won't remove iconic wild horses from national park
Saudi's 'city in the desert' project falters amid Gaza war
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×