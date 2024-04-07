A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
War over? Israel withdraws all troops from southern Gaza

Only one brigade remains in the Strip

Published April 7, 2024 at 11:34am
Israeli soldiers operating in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (IDF photo)

(JNS) -- The Israel Defense Forces has withdrawn all ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip, with only one brigade remaining in the coastal enclave, according to reports on Sunday.

This comes after four months of fighting in the former Hamas stronghold of Khan Yunis and six months since the start of the war.

According to IDF sources on Sunday, the IDF’s 98th Division has concluded its mission in Khan Yunis. The division left the Gaza Strip to recuperate and prepare for future operations. A significant force led by the 162nd Division and the division’s Nahal Brigade continues to operate in the Gaza Strip, and will preserve the IDF’s freedom of action and its ability to conduct precise intelligence-based operations, the sources said.

