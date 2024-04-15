WATCH: 'American Idol' contestant proves legendary country singer's talent lives on in her

(FOX NEWS) -- For "American Idol" contestant Emmy Russell, country music runs in her blood.

Russell, who officially made the Top 20 on last night's episode of the singing competition show, is the granddaughter of country music superstar Loretta Lynn, and as she is proving, Russell has inherited some of Lynn's remarkable talent.

"I'm a songwriter," the 25-year-old singer said in a video shared on last night's episode of "American Idol." "It's in my blood. When I was about 9, I wrote my first real song."

