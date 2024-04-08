A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Scandals U.S.WND VIDEO

WATCH: Angry Chipotle customer shoots employee over guacamole

'It was weird to see'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 7, 2024 at 9:34pm

A member of the White House kitchen staff prepares guacamole at a Cinco De Mayo reception Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

(OANN) -- An angry customer has shot a Michigan Chipotle employee after a dispute over guacamole.

In videos shared on social media, the 32-year-old suspect can be seen taking out his firearm and pointing it at the 21-year-old employee who tried to stop him from leaving the store.

Witness Thomas Huber spoke with Fox 2 Detroit on the matter, saying that the suspect ran out after the incident.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Angry Chipotle customer shoots employee over guacamole
Biden could be left off key battleground-state ballot in 2024 race
Eye-safety expert debunks false assumptions about your vision during solar eclipse
WATCH: Protesters in Michigan chant 'Death to America!' and 'Death to Israel!
'Golden Bachelor' husband and wife live hundreds of miles apart, now reveal reason
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×