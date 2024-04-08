WATCH: Angry Chipotle customer shoots employee over guacamole

(OANN) -- An angry customer has shot a Michigan Chipotle employee after a dispute over guacamole.

In videos shared on social media, the 32-year-old suspect can be seen taking out his firearm and pointing it at the 21-year-old employee who tried to stop him from leaving the store.

NEW: Customer shoots a Chipotle employee over a fight about guacamole at a Michigan Chipotle. After shooting the employee, the 32-year-old man fled the scene in his car. According to a bystander, the incident started when the man walked around the counter to finish preparing… pic.twitter.com/BXlYJ940IJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 7, 2024

Witness Thomas Huber spoke with Fox 2 Detroit on the matter, saying that the suspect ran out after the incident.

