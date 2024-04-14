WATCH: Baseball team uses 'smoothest' trick to win game

(LARRY BROWN SPORTS) -- A New Jersey high-school team managed to win a game this weekend by using some clever sleight of hand.

Delsea Regional High School (located in Frankinville, N.J.) won their game Saturday against nearby Audubon High School in extremely cheeky fashion. Nursing a 4-3 lead with two outs and two runners on during the seventh and final inning, Delsea pitcher George Starr stepped off to check the runner on second base. He didn’t actually throw the ball though but made a convincing throwing motion that completely fooled the runner. With some help from his middle infielders creating the impression that the ball had sailed into center field, Starr was able to get the tag-out to end the game as the runner attempted to advance to third.

Check out the awesome video (via the BFA Sports livestream of the game).

This is the smoothest hidden ball trick ever pic.twitter.com/uwF5oXulEv — Baseball Lifestyle™ (@BsbLifestyle__) April 14, 2024

