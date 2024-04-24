WATCH: Biden makes stunning admission: 'We can't be trusted'

Joe Biden's latest blunder is a stunner: He's admitted "We can't be trusted."

Specifically, he said, "I don't know why we're surprised by Trump. How many times does he have to prove we can't be trusted?"

Well even a blind squirrel finds a nut ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/Ei4C92t4uZ — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 23, 2024

Fox News reported he was talking about a new abortion restriction in the state of Florida and referenced President Donald Trump's opposition to abortion.

After the blunder, the report said, "Audience members could be heard laughing after his comment, but Biden continued, seemingly not noticing the mistake."

"Not satire," noted Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon.

If they tell you who they are, believe them. https://t.co/GesgTrLfxz — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 23, 2024

The report explained author Edward Dowd summarized, "We have a perfect puppet in the seat of the president right now. He can’t remember the lies handed to him and most of his supporters can’t remember what they ate for lunch. Memories of goldfish…of course no disrespect to goldfish."

And GOP Rapid Response Director Jake Schneider pointed said, "Agreed, Joe — you can’t be trusted!"

Biden has a history of such verbal blunders, and recently told people to "choose freedom over democracy."

