WATCH: Bill Maher slams media coverage of Trump fans to Katie Couric's face

HBO talk-show host Bill Maher told former CBS News anchor Katie Couric during a podcast released Sunday evening that he was “bored” with media coverage of former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Trump currently leads President Joe Biden by 0.2% in the RealClearPolitics average of general election polls for a head-to-head matchup, a lead that grows to 1.8% when Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are included. Maher referenced CNN’s coverage of its town hall with Trump while discussing the topic in the episode of his “Club Random” podcast.

“Here’s what happened. Here’s what people saw in America: They saw Trump killing it, killing it with the crowd,” Maher, a stand-up comedian, said. “Then you come to a panel of six people who all just do nothing but dump on him and call him a liar. And America goes, ‘Oh, didn’t you just see that we like him?’”

“The people loved him and what he was saying,” Maher continued. “And then you cut to a panel of six know-it-alls in Washington who just do nothing but talk about the name. And like, I’m all in on the negative. No one’s been harder on Trump than me. But I get it and I’m bored with it. And there’s a different way to do this, I think, which is not to defend Trump, but to defend the people who still vote for him, because what they see on the other side to them is even more dangerous, because it’s very closer to home.”

Maher explained that some Trump’s supporters do not necessarily like the former president, but view him as their only option to address issues like education and transgender ideology.

“‘We don’t like him, but he’s all that stands between us and madness,’” Maher told Couric. “That’s their view. I would like that view presented.”

