A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE STAR TREATMENT

WATCH: Billy Joel serenades his original 'Uptown Girl' at concert 30 years after split

Christie Brinkley in audience at Piano Man's concert

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 29, 2024 at 7:27pm

(Image by Michael Jahn from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- Christie Brinkley may be one of Billy Joel's several ex-wives, but she is his only "Uptown Girl."

The supermodel, 70, was spotted at Joel's concert in New York City on Friday. In video obtained by Fox News Digital, Brinkley looked elated as she swayed back and forth to "Uptown Girl," a song Joel wrote about her in 1983. She was broadcast on the jumbotron for the whole crowd to see.

Another angle of the moment, captured and shared on TikTok, shows Brinkley singing along.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







ICC threatens to issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu
How 2 brothers survived Oct. 7 massacre
WATCH: Billy Joel serenades his original 'Uptown Girl' at concert 30 years after split
Kamala's laugh: Is it fair game?
Can we stop Biden's weaponizing of government agencies?
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×