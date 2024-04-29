WATCH: Billy Joel serenades his original 'Uptown Girl' at concert 30 years after split

(FOX NEWS) -- Christie Brinkley may be one of Billy Joel's several ex-wives, but she is his only "Uptown Girl."

The supermodel, 70, was spotted at Joel's concert in New York City on Friday. In video obtained by Fox News Digital, Brinkley looked elated as she swayed back and forth to "Uptown Girl," a song Joel wrote about her in 1983. She was broadcast on the jumbotron for the whole crowd to see.

Billy Joel serenades ex Christie Brinkley with "Uptown Girl." pic.twitter.com/58Z0mPeRGz — New York Post (@nypost) April 29, 2024

Another angle of the moment, captured and shared on TikTok, shows Brinkley singing along.

