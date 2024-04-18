WATCH: Cat holds on for dear life before being scooped up by rescuers

(FOX WEATHER) -- During the flooding in Dubai this week, rescuers found a soaked cat clinging to a car door and scooped it out of several feet of floodwater.

On Tuesday, two years' worth of rain fell on Dubai, triggering flash flooding that crippled a city not accustomed to rain.

Rescuers save a cat from the floodwaters in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/A2SOGIWCIb — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 17, 2024

In the video above, the soaked black-and-white feline can be seen hanging on to the car door's handle in several feet of floodwater. Rescuers in a kayak approached and nabbed the kitty.

Read the full story ›