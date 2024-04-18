A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Cat holds on for dear life before being scooped up by rescuers

'Every life counts in Dubai'

Published April 17, 2024 at 9:36pm

(Video screenshot)

(FOX WEATHER) -- During the flooding in Dubai this week, rescuers found a soaked cat clinging to a car door and scooped it out of several feet of floodwater.

On Tuesday, two years' worth of rain fell on Dubai, triggering flash flooding that crippled a city not accustomed to rain.

In the video above, the soaked black-and-white feline can be seen hanging on to the car door's handle in several feet of floodwater. Rescuers in a kayak approached and nabbed the kitty.

