WATCH: Disgraced Dan Rather returns to CBS News, 18 years after scandalous departure

(CBS NEWS) -- It's been almost 20 years since Dan Rather signed off from the anchor desk here at CBS News. Of the so-called "Big Three" TV anchormen back in the day, watched by some 50 million people a night, Rather was there the longest, almost a quarter-century.

In his 44 years with CBS, Rather held every post a network reporter could: bureau chief, war correspondent, foreign correspondent, White House correspondent.

On @CBSSunday Lee Cowan re-writes @DanRather’s downfall. 92 year old Rather: “News, real news, is what somebody, somewhere, particularly somebody in power, doesn’t want you to know.” Cowan: “And that’s what got him into trouble.” pic.twitter.com/rI0ApHkqKU — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) April 28, 2024

But in 2006, a little more than a year after he stepped down from the anchor desk, Rather left CBS itself. "Dan Rather, CBS News, became sorta all part of my name, a part of my identity," he said.

Read the full story ›